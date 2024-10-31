Fall Practice Report: Day 21, 10.28.24

Excepts from a previous practice report on that day follow. The entire offering is on Premium Court.

The season starting next week, Georgetown MBB is preparing earnestly for the 2024-2025 campaign. At this point, I's are being dotted, T's crossed, on the essay that HC Ed Cooley submits for examination, next Wednesday. Lehigh stands as the foe, for a rare McDonough Arena tilt.

General Stuff:

F:fast paced, detailed practice stressed: rebounding, pace, easy buckets, defensive placement

Players:

Julius Halaifonua - First i've seen him up and down. At rim type guy, trying to get in better shape. Right now, he's a very skilled big. Improved conditioning will help him be more physical, particularly putting his shoulder into defenders to stun guys like Sorber, who was eating his shot at times. i think Jules will help in January, which is a good thing.

Kayvaun Mulready = Nursing ding.

Seal Diouf - Got into the physical drills. is working hard.

Jayden Epps - Shot well.

Thomas Sorber - Continues to impress. protects the rim and lets you know about it.

Jordan Burks -Was relatively quiet.

Malik Mack - Is ascending in stature and importance.

Micah Peavy - The adult.

Drew Fielder - Liked his effort and want

Curtis Willaims - Leaned into defense.