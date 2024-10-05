Fall Practice Notes: Day 5, 10.2.24

What happened this past Wednesday, 10.2.24, Georgetown's fifth official fall practice. Many things stood out, yet one was bigger - pun intended - than others; Welcome seven plus foot freshman center, Julius Halaifonua, who has been present previously, but didn't participate.
Well, he did just that, though on a reduced basis, Wednesday.
For that and more, visit Premium Court.
Brief excerpts of that report, follow.
Pre Practice Shooting
Assoc HC Jeff Battle putting Kayvaun Mulready and Malik Mack through shooting.
Micah Peavy shot solo with a manger.
Drew Fielder and Hashaeem Asadallah worked together.
Austin Montgomery shot solo.
Press Break Work
HC Ed Cooley:
"Today's so good, i want to start over!"
Jayden Fort tip dunked, producing "hheeyyy" from the entire team.
Defensive Drill
Working on keeping out the middle and doubling the post.
AC LaDontae Henton - "3/4 that"
Cooley - "Front the hell out of that"
AC Ken Johnson - "Closeout that"
Battle - "Closeout the gap"
Curtis Williams shot the segment transition free throw. Made It.
Cooley: "Water"