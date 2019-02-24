HoyaReport.com

February 24, 2019 - When Georgetown impressively dispatched Villanova this past week, hopes were high in and out the program for a change in fortune; maybe, just maybe these young Hoyas could capitalize on head coach Pat Ewing’s signature win as Georgetown’s coach. Possibly two BIG EAST Conference wins could be strung together for just the second time in 2018-19. Could the Hoyas trend upward at the right time of the season, in the process securing a NCAA Tournament bid?

After G’Town’s disappointing 82-69 loss at Creighton, yesterday, at this juncture returns stand as ‘No’. Ewing was blunt in his assessment, afterward.

“Sometimes you don’t handle success very well. We played a great game versus Villanova, and I thought that we didn’t come out the way I would have liked for us to come out today” he said during his press conference, as provided by Creighton Athletic’s Youtube channel. “In order to be a great team, great team’s backup what they did if they have a great team.

“A mediocre team did what we did today. We didn’t come out with the same energy and effort that we needed to come out…with, to be able to come out and get a road win against a very good team”.

- The numbers back his assertion:

- No starter scored over nine points or had a plus/minute rating over -8.

- The bench scored 40 points, starters 29.

- G’Town only led for 26 seconds, all in the first half.

- Their largest deficit stood 18 points.

- In the second half, Creighton led by double digits for 17 minutes, 24 seconds



