HoyaReport.com

January 9, 2018 - If someone told you a Georgetown mustered a 20-6 first half run, going up 17 points and owning momentum, there is a good chance reasonable fans would assume head coach Pat Ewing and the Hoyas proved victorious. That assumption makes sense.

Yet it wouldn’t be proven accurate tonight, as the Blue and Grey fell 81-75 to Xavier on the road. Key in the loss was the Musketeers’ 43-19 first and second half run, one producing their 65-58 advantage with 6:54 to go.

Key in Xavier’s scoring spree? A 2-3 zone the team’s head coach, Travis Steele, used to stunt Georgetown’s momentum and spark his team’s overall energy level/aggression level.

The Muskie’s 48-28 scoring lead in the paint was also huge. Zach Haskins, a Division II grad transfer center and Tyrique Jones, a junior forward were the primary paint protagonists for Xavier, scoring 23 and 19 points, respectively, the former being a career Muskie high. Both led the game with 10 rebounds apiece.



