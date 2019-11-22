November 22, 2019 - After their dominant 82-66 win over Texas last night, Georgetown's 2K Empire Classic participation concludes today with number one nationally ranked Duke. Information follows:

What: Georgetown (4-1) at #1 Duke (5-0), 2k Empire Classic

Where: MSG, NYC, 7p EST, 11.22.19

Broadcast:: ESPN2, Team 980 for Rich Chvotkin's radio call

Tix: Seats start at $42 each!

In-game chat: Premium Court



Duke meets G'town after dispatching Cal 87-52 last night at Madison Square Garden. Coach Mike Krzyzewski's team has scored 84.6 points per game, while limiting foes to 58 ppg. The Blue Devils shoot 44.6% from the field versus 38.4% by opponents, 31.9% compared to 31.3% from beyond the arc.

Freshman center Vernon Carey, Jr., fresh off a 31 point performance last night averages 18 ppg, best on Duke. Tre Jones, their sophomore floor general follows with 15.2 ppg. Joining them in double figure scoring are freshman Cassius Stanley (12.6 ppg) and Matthew Hurt (10.4), a freshmen guard and forward, respectively.

G'Town, coached by Pat Ewing, has scored 81.8 ppg, though allowed opponents to manage 75.2 ppg. His unit shoots 45.2% from the field, with foes sinking 42.8% of their shots. Those aligned against G'Town have bested the Hoyas from long distance, 38.3% to 32.9%.

Despite a season low 10 point output llast night, senior center Omer Yurtseven owns the Hoyas' scoring lead, dropping 15.6 ppg. A pair of sophomore guards round out double figure scorers - Mac McClung contributes 13.6 ppg, James Akinjo 12.6 ppg.

The battle of the boards will be interesting: Yurtseven has pulled down 10.8 rpg, opposed to Carey's nine rpg. Team-wise 41.8 rebounds each time out have been secured by the Hoyas. Duke snags 45.5 rpg.







