Dream Classic on Tap

Brought to you by Oz Bangura and The Big Bang Sports Foundation, this weekend's Dream Classic marries top level high school hoops and life skills with Martin Luther King's birthday weekend celebration. As a result, DMV hoops will be better for it.

Held at Bowie State University, the Dream Classic is held Friday, Saturday and Monday at Bowie State University.

The schedule is provided below. One change is likely, as Friday's 740p EST matchup will possibly included a school other than Riverdale Baptist.

See your at BSU's Mckeldin Gym!