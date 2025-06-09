Dowtin To Teach Skills

A true DMV Hoops success story, Jeff Dowtin, Jr. is proof positive hard work, competitiveness and a humble nature can take you far in roundball and life. We're talking about a guy who played big time travel team ball on the UAA circuit with DC's Blue Devils, attended and stood out at St. John's (DC), before attending Rhode Island (2016-20).

Truly great accomplishments for a 6'3" guard tagged a three star athlete as a senior by Rivals.com, but it gets even more impressive: Undrafted out of Rhody, Dowtin has cobbled together a consistent pro career since 2021, his resume including a quintet of National Basketball Association franchises - Golden State, Milwaukee , Orlando, Toronto and Philadelphia - while also suiting up for each of those teams' G-League offerings.

Though there's no doubt personal agency helped drive Dowtin to success, EVERYONE has been helped when they win. One of Dowtin biggest aides is Brian Inge.

An event developer and hoops skills trainer of serious renown, Inge has been in these spaces since 2009, His relationship with Dowtin extends to the latter's earlier youth years.

"If I could say one thing about Jeff, it is that he never changed up his routine" recalled Inge, evidencing his long, personal connection with Dowtin. "We've been kind of at this thing since day one...we stay with the work, he doesn't go out and train with a bunch of people or do a bunch of things outside of the daily routine".

Together, they bring you the Jeff Dowtin Skills Academy.

Slated for July 3rd at SJC, Dowtin's alma mater, boys and girls are welcome. Come learn skills, while not being ripped off - it's only $50 per attendee! The tweet below has details.

Be sure to take advantage of this event, one in which a pro baller will teach and listen to you, in a positive environment.

See you there!