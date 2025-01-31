DMV Youth Movement Continues

One year after staking his claim as the best freshman in high school basketball, more eyes will be on Baba Oladotun during the 2024-2025 campaign. As a prodigal scorer with an assailant's instinct, Oladotun is tracking as arguably the best underclassmen in the country. With his broomstick-long arms and polished guard's skill set, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound guard is a perilous scorer with transcendent finishing and shot-making prowess.

With beyond his years awareness, James Hubert Blake HS (MD)'s Oladotun has thrived with a quick release and knack for space-creation off the bounce. He's been instrumental in dissecting a defense with a vast array of tools, as he's able to engineer vital scoring surges with his mixed bag. The Silver Spring native is a daunting matchup for like-sized and smaller defenders with his elusiveness and ability to get levitation on his shot. His smooth release and leaping ability enables him to gain a bird's eye view of the rim. With his now elite level explosiveness, Oladotun is able to spark runs with extravagant dunks from 2-3 feet way from the rim.

As a Class of 2027 recruit, it is Oladotun's seasoned awareness as far as knowing what a good shot is, making the timely reads, and ability to stick transition 3-pointers which separate him from others in his age range. Like last year's stock-rising golden boy, Montverde Academy (FL) forward and now Duke freshman with mountainous expectations, Cooper Flagg, Oladotun will likely be tasked with the concept of being an early enrollment freshman.

While Georgetown has angled for an early upper hand on Oladotun's recruitment, a number of heavy hitters have now offered. The sizzling sophomore has drawn recent offers from the likes of Arizona State, Florida A & M, Kansas State, Arkansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and an array of others in addition to the Hoyas.

One of the more unique, appealing draws to Ed Cooley's coaching profile is his ability to build relationships. This was notable during his storied stay at Providence, where he assembled multiple Top-15 national recruiting classes. Georgetown is in an advanced position with its geographical advantages as far as location. How well the Hoyas can deliver on its long term project to revive the once prosperous national brand that is Georgetown basketball will go a long way in determining the chances in landing a potentially generational talent that is Oladotun.

A recent video of Oladutun sharpening his wide ranging skill set during a workout at heralded trainer Chris Brinkley's gym in New York displayed the type of mass appeal his game could generate. The video showcased Oladotun's deft, tightened handle, intergalactic range and proficiency with manipulative one on one moves. Brinkley also revealed that Oladotun is only 15-years old--a rarity in today's game with rampant re-classes, double re-classes, and student-athletes taking advantage of the gap year through the prep route.

Building the relationship with a recruit early and prioritizing him throughout the process is a proven recipe in angling for both a front runner role and a commitment. The strategic efforts of Rutgers, which at times sent their entire staff out to see Dylan Harper's high school games, paid dividends in landing a prized recruit.

Georgetown has also put in the early work for another stock riser teeming with upside in Class of 2027 post player Brandon Woodard. Also from the DMV area, Woodard is a prized local recruit out of Bishop McNamara (MD). The inside-outside presence he's formed as a guy who can operate with his back to the rim and also spread the floor out with an adroit shooting touch has been promising. Woodard was a revelation during this summer's Capital Hoops Summer League at DeMatha HS, where he displayed stout multi-positional defense and authored offensive efficiency.

Though he's not a true wing or with the established guard skill set as Oladotun, Woodard has interchange-ability, versatility, and an ability to adapt to multiple positions. He has the size and know-how to play a vital role as an interior cog this season. While he still needs to develop into his body, expect Woodard to ascend the national rankings in his class.