DMV Tip-Off Classic continues to be must see

It's that time; of the year, when showcases and tournaments dot the DMV Hoops landscape, providing onlookers a chance to see their favorite teams play squads rarely seen. The DMV is a basketball locale, to fans' benefit.

One such confab which should be on the short list of must attend events is the DMV Tip-Off Classic. Held yearly at North Point HS (MD), the DMV Tip-Off Classic is ALWAYS an intriguing and entertaining mix of public and private schools competing, with fan bases traveling to support.

One example of what the DMV Tip-Off Classic provides: This year, it boasts one of the most highly recruited players in America, in Nate Ament. A 6'10" wing, Ament, ranked fourth and carrying a five star designation by Rivals.com, will face the resurgent and always dangerous Lions of Carroll (DC). Ament plays for Highland (VA). For those who don't know, this is a rare DC vs. Virginia, VISL vs. WCAC tilt!

The DMV Tip-Off Classic is what it's all about,

All pertinent information follows.

Be there and enjoy1