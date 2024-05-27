High school boys' recruitment has been greatly aided by the two weekends in June all college coaches can scout them in person. Known loosely as 'Live' events, these confabs mostly seem to pit teams against one another that don't play in the regular season, can boast squads from neighboring states, all while allowing on-lookers a great chance to see future college performers, early.

Well, the girls have them too. Enter DMV Live Girls.

Slated for Bullis School (MD), June 13tth-15th, DMV Live Girls is now officially full, providing 30 teams the chance to play in front of post-high school bench leaders from all levels, including Divisions I-II-III, NAIA, JUCO, USCAA and even prep schools.

Be sure to check @DMVHoopsLive and/or @HoyaReport.com, both Twitter/X accounts, for updates. The latter will supply event coverage!

