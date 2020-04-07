Last week news dropped that Georgetown's sophomore guard, Mac McClung planned to make himself available to professional basketball clubs. His was a lukewarm decision, as McClung held open the possibility of returning to The Hilltop; he isn't 'all in'' so to speak.

McClung's official announcement is linked here and presented below.

Standing 6'2", McClung averaged 15.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 2.4 apg in 2019-20, a season in which a lower extremity injury limited him to 21 games. His per game minute numbers read 26.9, each time out over the course of a possible 32 games. .

What are the skinny and mechanics of his decision? Are there a number of machinations regarding his choice (yes)?

Join the discussion, including sourced comments, on Premium Court!