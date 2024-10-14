When future generations look at September 30th, those that are basketball fans will be saddened. It's the date of transition for one Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jaques Wamotombo. Or simply Dikembe Mutombo,.

For an excellent rendition of Mutombo's career, including his ??? G'town stay, access GUHoyas.com's excellent and informative article.

What's been obvious since Mutombo's passing is the planet misses him. A Hall of Fame hooper, philanthropist, national icon and beacon of light human being,, the outpour of love, appreciation and respect have characterized social media in his regard.

That said, some of said comments are presented below. It's palpable Motombo will be missed!

