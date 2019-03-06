From a statistic perspective, the teams match up as:

March 6, 2019 - Attempting to win it's third straight BIG EAST Conference game for the first time in head coach Pat Ewing's two year Georgetown coaching career, the Hoyas take on DePaul in America's Windy City, Chicago. The tilt, via a win, is also a chance to force national postseason conference tournament consideration. Additionally favorable league tourney seeding can be secured .

Coming off what Pat Ewing dubbed his "best game" at Georgetown, senior center Jessie Govan lead the team in scoring (18.8 ppg) and rebounds (8.1 ppg), good for sixth and second in BIG EAST play, respectively. He's been a constant throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

A trio of freshmen account greatly for Ewing in three critical categories; forward Josh LeBlanc's rebounding of 7.2 rpg is sixth in the league and guard Mac McClung puts up 13.6 ppg, the conference's 17th standing, work that lands both second in Blue and Grey. League leading guard James Akinjo, drops six assists each contest.

Senior forward Max Straus has constantly scored for head coach Dave Leitao and the Blue Demons, landing seventh in the conference at 17.8 ppg. Senior forward Femi Olujobi follows with 15.4 ppg, the BIG EAST's 13th top mark.

Paul Reed, a sophomore forward is tops on DePaul and in conference action with 8.8 rpg. Following him via 5.5 rpg is sophomore forward Jaylen Butz, who stands 15th in the league.



In terms of helpers, 3.88 apg paces the Blue Demons, assists provided by sophomore Devin Gage. He's sixth in BIG EAST competition.

