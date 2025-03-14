DePaul Closed Out GTown's BET

The Georgetown Hoyas fall short to the Depaul Blue Demons 71-67. This is the third matchup between both teams in which the Blue Demons won all three. Each game was decided by under 10 points. This last tilt, standing as BIG EAST Tournament first round fare, has sent Georgetown home.

The Hoyas came into this game without their Third Team All Conference Freshman Thomas Sorber and forward Caleb Williams. Both of whom are out with injuries. However, Georgetown has still found a way to compete in this conference and last night's game was no different.

With a lackadaisical start that saw a 15 point defect early, the Hoyas relied on their bench depth and defensive principles to get back in this game. DePaul, led by Guard C.J. Gunn’s early 10 point stretch, the Blue Demons had a 27-12 start halfway through the half.

Sophomore Guard Curtis Williams Jr. knocked down a critical three point play off a back door cut, then transition three off a defensive rebound. All of a sudden the energy for the Blue and Gray began to rise and everybody is contributing. Now a 15 point deficit has been erased, The Hoyas took a 40-38 lead going into halftime.

Forward Drew Fielder, a had an impressive offensive stretch during the comeback as well. The sophomore finished with 11 Points and 11 rebounds. With the absence of Sorber, he had to take on majority of the interior defensive assignments that DePaul threw at him. N.J. Benson was an absolute monster inside. Finished with 18 points including multiple three point plays. Fielder fouled out of the game with 4:51 remaining.

Senior Hoya standout Micah Peavy finished with a game high 26 Points. Since the Hoyas injuries, Peavy took it upon himself to up his production over the last month. Tonight’s game was an example of how his presence on both sides of the ball can impact games. This young man showed the horsey of a true Hoya and went out swinging. The multiple efforts and timely buckets from DePaul were just too much for the Georgetown to overcome in this one.

In the postgame, Head Coach Ed Cooley lamented how the injuries aren’t an excuse and that the team lacked the emotional and physical discipline in each game. “We are definitely improved as a program, as an organization, this was just a tough matchup for us against them. He’s (Blue Demons Coach Chris Holtmann) has done a great job with his crew.”

When asked about the overall improvement of the program in wins compared to last season, Cooley understands that it’s a process to building an empire back up. “When you lose someone who in my Humble opinion, bare minimum should’ve been rookie of the year.” He recognizes how special Georgetown Basketball will be next year if Thomas Sorber chooses to return. “He will be a First Team All American, Big East Player of the Year, a lottery pick, and we’ll be cutting down the nets down in this building at this time come Saturday.” That level of confidence in your best player is what would make anyone run through a brick wall for their coach.

The Hoyas have a lot of work to do however have come a long way. With an eight game improvement in wins compared to last season. Expect Coach Cooley and this Georgetown staff to build off this year and attack this offseason with the level of fervor needed to reach new heights in 2026.