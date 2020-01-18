Dangerous Marquette swoops into DC
January 18th, 2020 - The Marquette Golden Eagles face Georgetown's Hoyas today. Let's get to the general game information:
What: Marquette (12-5, 2-3/6th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown ( 12-6, 2-3/7th)
where: Capital One Arena, WDC, 2p EST
Broadcast: FS1 (TV), 1450 AM (Radio)
Tickets: Seats start at $40
Stats: GUHoyas.com
In-game chat thread: Premium Court
Individually, Marquette is paced in scoring by senior guard Markus Howard, the BIG EAST and Golden Eagle's top scorer at 27.3 points per game; he's a bucket-getter supreme. Following him in Blue and Gold is senior wing Sacar Anim at 12 ppg, the league's 20th top mark.
Ranking 16th and 18th in the BIG EAST among rebounders are sophomore wing Brendan Bailey and senior center Jayce Johnson, respectively. Bailey pulls down 5.4 rpg, Johnson 5.2 rpg.
The Hoyas are yet still led in scoring and rebounding by senior center Omer Yurtseven, whose 16.7 ppg ppg mark lands him fifth in the conference, his 9.9 rpg total slotting second. Sophomore guard Mac McClung logs 16.1 ppg, seventh in the BIG EAST, and junior forward Jamorko Pickett's six rpg puts him tenth in the conference.
What about team stats?
|Stat
|G'Town/BE rank
|Marquette/BE rank
|
Points per game
|
79 ppg/1st
|
77.2 ppg/3rd
|
Points per game allowed
|
73.1 ppg/10th
|
67.9 ppg/8th
|
FG%
|
45.7%/4th
|
42.9%/8th
|
FG% allowed
|
42.1%/9th
|
38.9%/3rd
|
3pt FG%
|
35.1%/4th
|
39.9%/1st
|
3pt FG% allowed
|
36%/10th
|
29%/3rd
|
Rebounds per game
|
40.1%/3rd
|
40.5%/2nd
Want more pregame coverage?
We have it! Click here for strategy to look for!
Return for still more Marquette and Georgetown coverage.