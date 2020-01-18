Individually, Marquette is paced in scoring by senior guard Markus Howard, the BIG EAST and Golden Eagle's top scorer at 27.3 points per game; he's a bucket-getter supreme. Following him in Blue and Gold is senior wing Sacar Anim at 12 ppg, the league's 20th top mark.

Ranking 16th and 18th in the BIG EAST among rebounders are sophomore wing Brendan Bailey and senior center Jayce Johnson, respectively. Bailey pulls down 5.4 rpg, Johnson 5.2 rpg.

The Hoyas are yet still led in scoring and rebounding by senior center Omer Yurtseven, whose 16.7 ppg ppg mark lands him fifth in the conference, his 9.9 rpg total slotting second. Sophomore guard Mac McClung logs 16.1 ppg, seventh in the BIG EAST, and junior forward Jamorko Pickett's six rpg puts him tenth in the conference.



