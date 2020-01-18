News More News
Dangerous Marquette swoops into DC

Omer Yurtseven and teammates hope to fly high against Marquette's Eagles today.
Omer Yurtseven and teammates hope to fly high against Marquette's Eagles today.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
January 18th, 2020 - The Marquette Golden Eagles face Georgetown's Hoyas today. Let's get to the general game information:

What: Marquette (12-5, 2-3/6th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown ( 12-6, 2-3/7th)

where: Capital One Arena, WDC, 2p EST

Broadcast: FS1 (TV), 1450 AM (Radio)

Tickets: Seats start at $40

Stats: GUHoyas.com

In-game chat thread: Premium Court


Individually, Marquette is paced in scoring by senior guard Markus Howard, the BIG EAST and Golden Eagle's top scorer at 27.3 points per game; he's a bucket-getter supreme. Following him in Blue and Gold is senior wing Sacar Anim at 12 ppg, the league's 20th top mark.

Ranking 16th and 18th in the BIG EAST among rebounders are sophomore wing Brendan Bailey and senior center Jayce Johnson, respectively. Bailey pulls down 5.4 rpg, Johnson 5.2 rpg.

The Hoyas are yet still led in scoring and rebounding by senior center Omer Yurtseven, whose 16.7 ppg ppg mark lands him fifth in the conference, his 9.9 rpg total slotting second. Sophomore guard Mac McClung logs 16.1 ppg, seventh in the BIG EAST, and junior forward Jamorko Pickett's six rpg puts him tenth in the conference.


What about team stats?

Marquette at G'Town Pregame Statistics 
Stat G'Town/BE rank Marquette/BE rank

Points per game

79 ppg/1st

77.2 ppg/3rd

Points per game allowed

73.1 ppg/10th

67.9 ppg/8th

FG%

45.7%/4th

42.9%/8th

FG% allowed

42.1%/9th

38.9%/3rd

3pt FG%

35.1%/4th

39.9%/1st

3pt FG% allowed

36%/10th

29%/3rd

Rebounds per game

40.1%/3rd

40.5%/2nd

