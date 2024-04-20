Per his social media accounts freshman Louisville transfer wing Curtis Willaims has committed to Ed Cooley and Georgetown. He joins the head coach's 2024 newcomer class of:

Malik Mack - transfer

Thomas Sorber - Frosh

Kayvaun Mulready - Frosh

Caleb Williams - Frosh

A 2023 Rivals.com four star wing ranked 74th nationally by Rivals.com,, Hailing from Detroit Michigan, Williams considered Providence, Cooley's previous coaching stint that ended last season when he took over at Georgetown.

Standing 6'6", 205 pounds, Williams accounted for 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds each time out for Louisville last season. Shooting splits stand 31.7/28.7/71.4, while Williams, put in 17.7 minutes per contest, of which he played in 32.

