HoyaReport - Cursory look at GTown's 1st Rd NCAA foe Colorado

Sunday, Georgetown Men's Basketball received great news; the barrier to their NCAA Tournament participation, one that has existed since 2016, has been lifted. Head coach Pat Ewing and his guys earned the right to participate via a stunning, four game charge through the BIG EAST Championship, culminating in their 73-48 blasting of Creighton, Saturday.

Who are the Hoyas scheduled to play?

By virtue of a #12th seed in the Eastern bracket, none other than Colorado's buffaloes await. Just who is Tad Boyle's squad?

From a player perspective, all talk of the Buffs has to start with their talented senior point guard, McKinley Wright IV. Standing just 6'0", Wright put together another stellar season, accounting for15.5 points on 48.3% overall shooting and 31% from beyond the arch for Boyle and the crew each game, while also pulling down 4.3 rebounds and dishing 5.6 assists.



That work landed him on the Pac 12 first team, all league group, his second such appointment. Additionally he's received much award/stand-out-list inclusion over a career that places him in at least the top five of CU hoopers, ever.



Forwards Jeriah Horne and Evan Battey, a senior and junior forward, respectively, join Wright in double figure scoring, as the former put up 11.4 ppg, the latter 10.2 ppg. Horne paces the team in rebounding, snagging 5.8 each time out.



More globally, Boyle's bunch, 22-8, a BIG Dance fifth seed and Pac 12 Tournament championship game defeat from winning the crown, shot 45.4% from the field, 36.7% from long distance. The Buffs also pulled down 35 rebounds and logged 13.2 helpers each time out.



