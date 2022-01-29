Couldn't Get Over the Hump

In a game of scoring runs, Georgetown made them, but not enough, as the Hoyas fell to homestanding Butler 56-53 at Hinkle Field House today. The difference between winning and losing was slight.



"Oh definitely" said Ewing afterward, when asked if this contest produced another opportunity to preach the importance of valuing every possession. "This is something that we stress to them everyday, everyday in practice...We turned it over 14 times, they got 17 points off those turnovers. All those possessions hurt".



Georgetown, now 6-11, 0-6 in the BIG EAST, opened scoring, leading the Bulldogs until the clock read 11:40 before intermission. Butler (11-10, 4-6), then went on an 11-0 run, creating their 19-11 scoring advantage.

Caught on camera, Ewing was heard telling his players during a timeout "We are taking too many jump shots", after which his guys immediately went inside, producing four consecutive scores via the same number of paint touches - freshman guard Aminu Mohammed (16 points, six rebounds) notched three of them while sophomore forward Collin Holloway contributed the other.



Up only one, Butler then closed the half on an 11-6 scoring advantage, with G'Town's points coming from a pair of three pointers from graduate guard Don Carey (12 points, five rebounds).



The second half prov3d similar, with Butler racing to a 12 point advantage, only to see Georgetown chipping away at it, taking it's first lead in second stanza action with just 1:24 remaining.



Then besting Butler by one on the scoreboard, Georgetown would not score again, though had a chance during the game's last possession - Carey ended up releasing a contested three, only to have it back rim short. Per Ewing the set had multiple options, and Carey's shot, while not ideal, had a chance to fall. .



Ewing's guys finished shooting 36.2% from the field and 21.1% on long balls, both considerably lower than their pregame season marks of 42.3% and 38.6%, respectively.



Butler, coached by Lavelle Jordan received 13 points from freshman wing Simas Lukosius, in addition to 12 apiece contributed by graduate guard Aaron Thompson and grad forward Bryce Nze, the latter pacing all rebounders by pulling down 12.



As a unit Butler managed to sink 37.9% of it's overall shots, 23.1% on three pointers, both sub-season mark totals. They next play at Xavier, taking a two game winning street into that Wednesday, 7p, tilt.

Georgetown, owners of a seven game, no BIG EAST wins slide, next welcomes Seton Hall to Capital One Arena. Festivities occur Tuesday at 7p.



Did Ewing see growth in his team?

Said the coach: "The objective is to win. Unfortunately it wasn't the case for us tonight. we did some good things", though widespread scoring impact was not one, as "Offensively, when we are at our best, we have four or five guys in double figures. Today we only had two. So that hurt us".



What's his message to the squad?



"Stay the course" Ewing shared. "We have to continue to compete...we have to stay the course, continue to get better. Continue to compete".









