HoyaReport.com

Class of 2021 guard Isaiah Cornish has been known in Baltimore hoops circles for years as a talented scorer whose total game is growing. Standing around 6' 7" and weighing 170 pounds, this present Team Melo (AAU) and Dulaney HS (MD) standout has received offers from local schools Loyola and Towson, along with out-of-towners Bryant, Boise State, Southern Utah and Old Dominion.



In terms of interest, the likes of Georgetown, South Carolina, Clemson, TCU and Oregon State are showing various levels of interest, per a good source.



These colleges see a player capable of shooting and driving, one who as he gets stronger will excel even more at both. Playing with at Dulaney last season with Che Evans and Ryan Conway - both talented scorers in their own right - Cornish showed he can succeed with other talent on the floor.



Defensively Conway uses his length to impede players. He's not a set up guy, but can and does find people.



Be sure to track his progress this spring/summer in 16u Nike EYBL competition. The above mentioned schools, and more, will.

