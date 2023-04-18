On the latter, he's a being a local Washington, DC native who was a four star recruit out of national prep power Northfield Mount Hermon (MA). He wound up red-shirting his freshman year at Texas, where he never actually saw the floor. With Texas parting ways with head coach Chris Beard (who was instrumental in recruiting Brumbaugh) following his involvement in a humiliating domestic arrest (the charges have since been dropped and Beard has resurfaced as the head coach of Ole Miss), Brumbaugh decided to restart his collegiate career before it actually started,. .

Since opting to weigh the transfer market, Dickinson has heard from Kansas, Kentucky, Georgetown, Maryland, Duke, Villanova, and a barrage of others. A local product who played at the historic DeMatha High School, a commitment from Dickinson would generate immediate momentum for a Georgetown program looking to rebuild national prominence under Ed Cooley.

In arguably the highest profile transfers in an eruptive off-season which has witnessed the transfer portal pop at a frantic pace, Hunter Dickinson opted to transfer from Michigan. A 7-foot-1 behemoth known for his skilled interior game and polished skill set, the left-handed Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds while shooting a sublime 56 percent from the floor last season. Dickson piled up 14 double doubles as a junior last season and numerous uber efficient performances in which he scored 25 points or more.

Cooley is looking to bring another DMV product home in Dickinson. While the Hoyas have moved swiftly to fill backcourt spots following the transfers of Patrick Ewing-era recruits such as Primo Spears and Brandon Murray, G'Town has a thinning frontline. A commitment from Dickinson would fill the void and also give Georgetown a potential National Player of the Year.

A major draw to Cooley is his ability to build relationships and formulate positive relationships with recruits and players. It is an area in which Ewing ultimately faltered during his time at the D.C. school. Recent commitments from '23 6-foot-9 Southern California Academy forward Drew Fielder and bullish 6-foot-4, 210-pound '24 combo guard Kayvaun Mulready of Worcester Academy (MA) both identified Cooley as a relationship builder. While they flipped from Providence, incoming freshmen Fielder and Mulready each cited their relationship with Cooley and trust in his coaching style and philosophy as deciding factors.

An All American American from Alexandria, Va., Dickinson would have the opportunity to fill a major void in the middle at Georgetown. He would also have the opportunity to thrive in his own backyard, playing before family and friends.

Of course, NIL is going to play a prominent role in whoever lands Dickinson. Georgetown has not been hesitant to spend while investing in this rebuild of the historically special program. While they were able to get Cooley for over $5 million annually, Dickinson is alleged to be valued in the vicinity of a seven figure salary. It is a number that does not reportedly and necessarily scare Georgetown.

While the Hoyas still need to flank a recruit of Dickinson's magnitude with shooters (he is a gifted passer at his size) as the roster overhaul continues, his unofficial visit last weekend could give greater insight into the Hoyas's chances, a view that to date has been obtuse in the recruiting world. .

