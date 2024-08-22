PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZOMDhYWFRSVDUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Confirmed: McKenney to Tour

Trey Mckenney at this summer's NBPA Top 100.
Trey Mckenney at this summer's NBPA Top 100. (Photo by Cassy Athena)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
A huge focus of Georgetown's 2025 incoming class's recruitment has been Trey McKenney. A 6'4", 220 pound, F/G, five star guy ranked 13th in his class by Rivals.com, McKenney is down to ????.

McKenney is in the process of culling that group, setting his visit schedule. Reports have indicated Georgetown has been granted an unofficial visit on September 13th. That has been confirmed by several knowledgeable sources.

Cue the screeching tires. An unofficial visit?

Usually akin to kissing your cousin, late unofficial tours - visits self-financed by player's families and usually devoid of many bells and whistles official visits entail - can be viewed with concern. For what it's worth, McKenney, an offensively aggressive perimeter guy has already been to G'Town last December, when he visited. Whether that was an official or unofficial jaunt is ultimately unclear.

So how do the folks on O Street, NW feel about luring McKenney to visit in less than a month, via unofficial meanst?

An excellent source responded.

Speed over to Premium Court for that and much more, like great discussion, a list of other visits planned and what word out the midwest - his home state of Michigan no less - has been saying.

