A huge focus of Georgetown's 2025 incoming class's recruitment has been Trey McKenney. A 6'4", 220 pound, F/G, five star guy ranked 13th in his class by Rivals.com, McKenney is down to ????.

McKenney is in the process of culling that group, setting his visit schedule. Reports have indicated Georgetown has been granted an unofficial visit on September 13th. That has been confirmed by several knowledgeable sources.

Cue the screeching tires. An unofficial visit?

Usually akin to kissing your cousin, late unofficial tours - visits self-financed by player's families and usually devoid of many bells and whistles official visits entail - can be viewed with concern. For what it's worth, McKenney, an offensively aggressive perimeter guy has already been to G'Town last December, when he visited. Whether that was an official or unofficial jaunt is ultimately unclear.

So how do the folks on O Street, NW feel about luring McKenney to visit in less than a month, via unofficial meanst?

An excellent source responded.

