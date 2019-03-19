Splashed over the internet is news of 2019 forward Galen Alexander committing to Georgetown (see below for his tweet). Confirming that have been two huge sources!

A 6''7", 210 pound forward, Alexander committed to LSU in 2017, choosing that school over 24 others, including Arizona, Alabama, Cal, DePaul, NC State and Texas.

As a LSU freshman, Alexander had a short, tumultuous stay in Baton Rouge; after staying committed to the Tigers despite former coach Johnny Jones being released, Alexander ended up taking a leave of absence in the fall of 2017, eventually finishing with averages of half a point and one rebound during four SEC games. Currently embattled and suspended LSU head Will Wade announced on 1.29.2018 Alexander was done at the school.

A native of Breaux Bridge, LA, Alexander eventually landed at Jones County J.C. (MS), where in 2018-19 he logged 17.2 points per game, along with 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists each time out. That work, including shooting 52.9% from the field and 34.9% on three pointers, occured during a 21-7 season in which he played in 27 games, starting 24.

Alexander fills a definite need for G'Town - forward/swingman - and should immediately challenge for significant playing time.

What kind of player is he?

