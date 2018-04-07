April 7, 2018 - Georgetown was the first school to visit James Akinjo after the Class of 2018, Rivals.com four star guard decommited from UConn last month. Since then a slew of schools have also pursued the 6'0" dynamic, Salesian (CA) lead guard from Oakland.

These interested schools include California, UNLV, Tennessee, Baylor, Florida State, Gonzaga, Wichita State and others, all of which reportedly tripped to the Bay Area.

Georgetown can boast something important; head coach Pat Ewing and staff have hosted Akinjo, doing so this weekend. This was first reported and confirmed on Twitter's @HoyaNation (See below)