Per an university announcement today, sophomores James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc have decided to leave the Hoyas. As such both have entered the transfer portal.

Georgetown''s statement is below:





WASHINGTON – Georgetown University men's basketball players James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not be playing for the men's basketball team effective immediately and will not be members of the team for the remainder of the season, Head Coach Patrick Ewing announced today.

Akinjo appeared in seven games this season, averaging 13.4 points per game and tallied 31 assists.

LeBlanc appeared in six games this season, averaging 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.