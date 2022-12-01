Comeback Stunted
Last night in Lubbock, Texas, Georgetown came storming back at Texas Tech. Problem was it wasn't enough, as the Hoyas fell 79-65.
Why was a 26-6 run insufficient? Well, because head coach Pat Ewing's team fell behind 23 points.
The numbers bear this out; Georgetown, outscored 41-26 in first period play, flipped the script and finished ahead of the Red Raiders 39-38 during the last 20 minutes. Shooting percentages reinforce G'Town's turnaround, as initial half numbers were 35.71% and 35.29% from the field and three point land, respectively, while during the second stanza registered 53.57% overall, 33.33% beyond the arc.
After guard Brandon Murray's (18 game high tying points) back to back jumpshots tied festivities at 20, Georgetown was outscored 21-6 over the first half's final 8:42. The onslaught was somewhat muted by Georgetown's use of zone, though Texas Tech's biggest advantage came after intermission with nearly 14 minutes to play, after sophomore center Daniel Batcho's dunk - he contributed 15 points while dominating for a 1st half stretch.
Then it was the Hoyas' turn.
Graduate forward Bryson Mozone, contributor of 18 points off the bench in 21 minutes of play, started the Hoyas' charge with a three ball. By the time sophomore center Bradley Ezewiro, who in 13 minutes provided five points and a boatload of energy made two foul shots, G'Town drew to within a single point. The run transpired over a seven plus minute stretch.
Authoring a 17-4 advantage to close the game was Texas Tech's Red Raiders, with freshman Pop Issac's three pointer and a Batcho dunk initiating things. Issac's scored 10 points, senior TT guard De'Vion Harmon was another 18 point scorer, as was sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson. Grad forward Kevin Obanor chipped in 11 points for the victors.
What happened from a Hoya perspective?
"We did a good job of playing like we want to play - pass, move, cut, get steals - we got it to a one possession game" opined Ewing. "But then we started trying to do it on our own. Everything that got us to that point we stopped doing".
"We also turned the ball over at an alarming rate (18 for the contest)" continued Ewing. "Some of the things we talked to the team about are we have to take care of the ball, we have to do a great job on the offensive glass.
"We gave them 26 points off our turnovers, and 18 second chance points. If we want to win against good teams like this, we have to secure the ball and go a great job on the glass".
To say rebounding bedeviled the Hoyas is an understatement, given Ewing's bunch pulling down 23 compared to texas Tech's 41. Batcho was top man with 13 caroms secured. The Hoyas' front court didn't show, with senior pivot Qudus Wahab snagging two boards over 13 minutes (possible injury) being only slightly bested by junior forward Akok Akok's team best six rebounds during 34 minutes. Neither scored.
HC Mark Adams' bench only contributed seven points. The team writ large shot 58.62% from the field, 45.45% on three pointers in the first 20 minutes, 42.86% and 37.5% during the second half - more proof of Georgetown's bounce back during the last period. For those with no calculator, final TT shooting numbers stand 50.9% and 42.1%, respectively.
When they next take the floor for game action, a 5-2 Texas Tech crew will line up against Nicholls State in Lubbock. Game time is next Wednesday, December 7th, 7p CST.
Georgetown (4-4) welcomes South Carolina next. Tip off is Noon EST, the date stands Saturday, December 3rd.