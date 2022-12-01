Last night in Lubbock, Texas, Georgetown came storming back at Texas Tech. Problem was it wasn't enough, as the Hoyas fell 79-65.

Why was a 26-6 run insufficient? Well, because head coach Pat Ewing's team fell behind 23 points.

The numbers bear this out; Georgetown, outscored 41-26 in first period play, flipped the script and finished ahead of the Red Raiders 39-38 during the last 20 minutes. Shooting percentages reinforce G'Town's turnaround, as initial half numbers were 35.71% and 35.29% from the field and three point land, respectively, while during the second stanza registered 53.57% overall, 33.33% beyond the arc.

After guard Brandon Murray's (18 game high tying points) back to back jumpshots tied festivities at 20, Georgetown was outscored 21-6 over the first half's final 8:42. The onslaught was somewhat muted by Georgetown's use of zone, though Texas Tech's biggest advantage came after intermission with nearly 14 minutes to play, after sophomore center Daniel Batcho's dunk - he contributed 15 points while dominating for a 1st half stretch.

Then it was the Hoyas' turn.

Graduate forward Bryson Mozone, contributor of 18 points off the bench in 21 minutes of play, started the Hoyas' charge with a three ball. By the time sophomore center Bradley Ezewiro, who in 13 minutes provided five points and a boatload of energy made two foul shots, G'Town drew to within a single point. The run transpired over a seven plus minute stretch.

Authoring a 17-4 advantage to close the game was Texas Tech's Red Raiders, with freshman Pop Issac's three pointer and a Batcho dunk initiating things. Issac's scored 10 points, senior TT guard De'Vion Harmon was another 18 point scorer, as was sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson. Grad forward Kevin Obanor chipped in 11 points for the victors.



