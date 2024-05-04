As Clifford Omoruyi has become one of the most heavily pursued bigs on the transfer market, Georgetown has made the Final Four for the 6-foot-11, 245-pound Rutgers transfer.

Omoruyi, who originally seemed destined to spend his fifth year of eligibility at St. John's, has now narrowed his list down to Alabama, Georgetown, North Carolina, and Kansas State.

His recruitment has been a bit confusing, with a lot of mixed signals and uncertainty. Again, Omoruyi was initially considered a St. John's lean, the guy Rick Pitino and staff would mold to fill the void left by 6-foot-11, 260-pound behemoth Joel Soriano. Soriano turned in 25 double doubles his junior season and then enhanced his repertoire by developing a more consistent outside shot and mid range game as a senior.

Omoruyi averaged 10.3 points and 8.3 boards and 2.9 blocks, surfacing as a stabilize force defensively. He's been able to block, manipulate, and alter the trajectory of shots as a critical rim protection piece. Omoruyi has also been a high engine, fluid, baseline to baseline big.

He has the physicality and the athleticism at his size to play in the rugged, black and blue marked Big East. Omoruyi had a 19-point, 15 boards game against Michigan. He also trounced then-No.14 Illinois' frontline to the tune of 22 points and nine rebounds, albeit in a loss.

Georgetown has performed well on the transfer market and is looking to revive an ailing program, once synonymous with national success, under second year head coach Ed Cooley. The Hoyas recently lost 6-foot-10 Center Supreme Cook to the transfer portal. So, the demand for a interior scoring and rim protecting big has increased considerably.

Alabama appears to be making a big push for the experienced Center as well.Few figured the process would play out as long as it has. The experience and battle tested toughness that coaches desire in a transfer is well evident in Omoruyi. Georgetown faltered too often last season with sustaining leads, weathering the runs of opponents, and scoring at point blank. Omoruyi would improve them in multiple categories and provide a reliable around the rim and catch and dunk presence.