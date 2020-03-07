Georgetown's scoring leaders have been impacted by unavailability as sophomore Mac McClung, previously a top 10 BIG EAST point-getter was dropped from the league's point tallying list due to missing the better part of nine games. Senior center Omer Yurtseven himself has been absent for most of five games, yet still slots seventh in the conference at 15.8 ppg.

McClung is likely not playing today, while there is a chance Yurtseven could.

Junior guard Jahvon Blair logs 11 ppg, placing him 24th among BIG EAST players . Next up for G'Town is junior forward Jamorko Pickett's 9.8 ppg, landing him 29th in the conference.



Rebound-wise, Pickett is second in Blue and Grey, pulling down 6.3 rpg, 10th in the league. Yurtseven is the season long boarding leader for G'Town, tallying the third best BIG EAST mark at 10 rpg.

'Villanova's freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pulls down 9.4 rpg, landing him fourth among BIG EAST players. Slotting 13th conference-wide at 5.6 ppg and second for VU is junior forward Jermaine Samuels.

Saddiq Bey is the Wildcats' best scorer at 16 ppg (5th in BIG EAST) as a sophomore wing. Junior guard Collin Gillespie follows Bey with 15.3 ppg, 10th tops in the conference.

Be sure to return for more coverage.

Additional pre-game content - video interviews of HC Pat Ewing , along with guard Jagan Mosely and forward George Muresan, both seniors, is here. .



