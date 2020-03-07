News More News
Chance for big win today

Jagan Mosely is one of four seniors to be honored today. (HoyaReport.com)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
March 7, 2020 - Georgetown plays its last regular season BIG EAST game today. Game information follows:

What: Villanova ( 23-7, 12-5/3rd in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (15-15, 5-12/8th)

Where: 3.7.20, Noon, Capital One Arena, WDC

Tix: Seats start a $41

Broadcast: Fox (TV), Team 980 (Radio)

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Game Thread: Premium Court


Team statistics are:

'Nova at G'Town in DC Stats
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST rank 'Nova/BIG EAST rank

Points per game

75.3 ppg/3rd

73.3 ppg/6th

Points per game allowed

74 pp/10th

66.3 ppg/2nd

Field Goal %

43.6%/6th

44.1%/4th

Field Goal % allowed

43.3%/10th

42.9%/9th

3pt Field Goal %

35.8%/4th

35.8%/3rd

3pt Field Goal % allowed

35.4%/10th

32%/7th

Rebounds per game

38.2 rpg/4th

36.3 rpg/8th

Georgetown's scoring leaders have been impacted by unavailability as sophomore Mac McClung, previously a top 10 BIG EAST point-getter was dropped from the league's point tallying list due to missing the better part of nine games. Senior center Omer Yurtseven himself has been absent for most of five games, yet still slots seventh in the conference at 15.8 ppg.

McClung is likely not playing today, while there is a chance Yurtseven could.

Junior guard Jahvon Blair logs 11 ppg, placing him 24th among BIG EAST players . Next up for G'Town is junior forward Jamorko Pickett's 9.8 ppg, landing him 29th in the conference.

Rebound-wise, Pickett is second in Blue and Grey, pulling down 6.3 rpg, 10th in the league. Yurtseven is the season long boarding leader for G'Town, tallying the third best BIG EAST mark at 10 rpg.

'Villanova's freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pulls down 9.4 rpg, landing him fourth among BIG EAST players. Slotting 13th conference-wide at 5.6 ppg and second for VU is junior forward Jermaine Samuels.

Saddiq Bey is the Wildcats' best scorer at 16 ppg (5th in BIG EAST) as a sophomore wing. Junior guard Collin Gillespie follows Bey with 15.3 ppg, 10th tops in the conference.

Be sure to return for more coverage.

Additional pre-game content - video interviews of HC Pat Ewing , along with guard Jagan Mosely and forward George Muresan, both seniors, is here. .


{{ article.author_name }}