Chambers (NC) Tandem on a Tear

Having made inroads down south in North Carolina, Georgetown continues to be a crucial presence in the recruitment of Tarris Bouie of Chambers High School in a Charlotte area now teeming with talent.

A 6-foot-5 combination guard/wing, Bouie is a deadeye shooter with an adeptness for creating space off his dribble. He's developed range and a floor spreading acumen while utilizing his length as a finisher and in his defensive versatility. With his ability to put the ball on the deck and create for himself, create for the surrounding pieces at his disposal, and really be an evasive threat, Bouie has steadily floated up into a Top-80 national recruit. The 6-foot-5 guard's motor, scoring spurt-ability, and sublime 2024 summer workload have bolstered his recruitment.

Competing with the likes of Alabama, Mississippi State, Michigan, NC State, and others, Georgetown will jockey for an upper hand. Bouie, who averaged 20.5 points and six boards while playing for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL 16s circuit, recently picked up offers from Marquette and NC State. While he still needs to get stronger and more physically imposing at a slim 160 pounds, one area where Bouie has improved is his defensive versatility. He's levitating off the ground smoothly and blocking and manipulating shots. With his long, broomstick arms which elicit memories of Detroit Pistons' Tayshaun Prince, Bouie has an ability to sit down and blanket smaller guards, instigating on ball turnovers and shrinking down the passing lanes.

With his fleet of foot, he's capable of converting these turnovers into quick transition leak-out dunks.

During this early phase of the process, Bouie appears impressed with Georgetown. He's lauded the strong academic reputation of the school and also lauded the recruiting presence of the Hoyas, which continue to cast the net wide while keeping up with a chock full of high end recruits in the local DMV area.In giving Chambers High some national visibility,

Bouie has created a formidable tandem alongside another 2026 guard, Markus Kerr. A 3-point gunslinger with intergalactic range and a manipulative one on one arsenal, Kerr is coming off an unofficial visit to the University of Georgia. While sifting through a stockpile of offers, Kerr has steadily witnessed mid major offers turn into high major offers.

With his scoring prowess and quick evolution as a four-star recruit, Kerr holds recent offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Texas A & M, and others. Kerr recently was named MVP of the prestigious NC Top-80 event. He joins some elite company--NBA player such as Colby White, Dennis Smith, and Jaden Springer are all previous MVPs of the event.