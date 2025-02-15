Butler Redux Today

The last time Georgetown faced Butler, the biggest teams fought to a 73-70, New Year's EVe, homestanding Hoya win. HC Ed Cooley et al repelled Thad Matta and his Bulldog's invasion of Capital One Arena.

Well, today it's G'Town traveling to Indy, where Butler awaits at Hinkle Arena. Basic Info is:

What: Georgtown (15-9, 6-7/7th in BIG EAST) at Butler (11-14, 4-9/11th)

When: 2.15.25, 2p EST

Where: Hinkle Arena, Indianapolis, IN

Tix: Seats begin at $22 each

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

How do team stats look, per BIG EAST.com?