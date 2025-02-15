Butler Redux Today

Published Feb 15, 2025
The last time Georgetown faced Butler, the biggest teams fought to a 73-70, New Year's EVe, homestanding Hoya win. HC Ed Cooley et al repelled Thad Matta and his Bulldog's invasion of Capital One Arena.

Well, today it's G'Town traveling to Indy, where Butler awaits at Hinkle Arena. Basic Info is:

What: Georgtown (15-9, 6-7/7th in BIG EAST) at Butler (11-14, 4-9/11th)

When: 2.15.25, 2p EST

Where: Hinkle Arena, Indianapolis, IN

Tix: Seats begin at $22 each

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

How do team stats look, per BIG EAST.com?

Georgetown at Butler '25 Conference Team Statistics 
Stat Georgetown/BIG EAST RankButler/BIG EAST Rank 

PPV

66.2 ppg/11th

73.7 ppg/7th

PPV Allowed

69.6 ppg/6th

71.7 ppg/8th

FG%

42.1%/11th

45.8%/5th

FG% Allowed

43.7 ppg/7th

42.8 ppg/5th

3pt FG%

33.3 ppg/8th

37.5 ppg/4th

3pt FG% Allowed

38.2 ppg/10th

31.1 ppg/3rd

RPG

33 rpg/10th

35.6 ppg/5th

When it comes to individual leaders, grad wing Micah Peavy's 13.2 ppg lands him 11th in the league. Standing second in Blue and Gray, 20th among BIG EAST guys is freshman center Thomas Sorber (13.5 ppg; he also is the BIG EAST's top rebounder, pulling down 9.8 each time out. Interestingly enough, Peavy is also a top 10 boarder, pulling down 6.8 ppg (8th).

Leading Matta's guys in scoring is Jahmyl Telfort - a grad wing, he drops 16 ppg, seventh in the BIG EAST. Next up is 14.9 ppg and 13th among conference scorers, supplied by wing Pierre Brooks.

Senior big man Andre Screen leads his team with 6.1 caroms secured, per game, landing him. 14th in the league.

