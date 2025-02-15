Butler Redux Today

The last time Georgetown faced Butler, the biggest teams fought to a 73-70, New Year's EVe, homestanding Hoya win. HC Ed Cooley et al repelled Thad Matta and his Bulldog's invasion of Capital One Arena.
Well, today it's G'Town traveling to Indy, where Butler awaits at Hinkle Arena. Basic Info is:
What: Georgtown (15-9, 6-7/7th in BIG EAST) at Butler (11-14, 4-9/11th)
When: 2.15.25, 2p EST
Where: Hinkle Arena, Indianapolis, IN
Broadcast: FS1, Team 980
Stats: GUHoyas.com
Chat: Premium Court
How do team stats look, per BIG EAST.com?
When it comes to individual leaders, grad wing Micah Peavy's 13.2 ppg lands him 11th in the league. Standing second in Blue and Gray, 20th among BIG EAST guys is freshman center Thomas Sorber (13.5 ppg; he also is the BIG EAST's top rebounder, pulling down 9.8 each time out. Interestingly enough, Peavy is also a top 10 boarder, pulling down 6.8 ppg (8th).
Leading Matta's guys in scoring is Jahmyl Telfort - a grad wing, he drops 16 ppg, seventh in the BIG EAST. Next up is 14.9 ppg and 13th among conference scorers, supplied by wing Pierre Brooks.
Senior big man Andre Screen leads his team with 6.1 caroms secured, per game, landing him. 14th in the league.