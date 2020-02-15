News More News
Butler Redux

Jamorko PIckett and G'Town were very close to beating Butler earlier this season.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
February 15, 2020 - The last time around, Georgetown let a chance at defeating Butler fall through their fingers, tying the ballgame with under two minutes to play before slipping to a 69-64, hard fought defeat.

Today, head coach Pat Ewing and crew are afforded another chance to ring Butler with an 'L'. Game information follows:

What: Georgetown (14-10, 4-7/? in BIG EAST) at #19/20 nationally Butler (19-6, 7-5/4th)

Where: 230p EST, Hinkle Field House, Indy, IN

Broadcast: Fox (TV), Team 980 (Radio)

Tickets: Begin at $68 each

Stats: GuHoyas.com

Game Thread: Premium Court


From a team statistic perspective:

G'Town at Butler Team Statistics
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST rank Butler/BIG EAST rank

Points Per Game

76.8 ppg/3rd

68.8 ppg/10th

Points Per Game Allowed

73.2 ppg/10th

61.2 ppg/1st

Field Goal %

44.2%/5th

46.5%/2nd

Field Goal % Allowed

42.5%/9th

38.6%/9th

3pt Field Goal %

33.9%/5th

34.4%/4th

3pt Field Goal % Allowed

35.4%/10th

31.5%5th

Rebounds Per Game

39.5 rpg/3rd

34.9 rpg/10th

Sophomore guard Mac McClung continues to pace the Hoyas with 16.4 ppg, landing him fourth among BIG EAST players, while senior center Omer Yurtseven again trails him closely with 16.3 ppg, fifth in the conference.

Yurtseven remains his team's top rebounder, pulling down 10.1 rpg, third in the conference, while junior forward Jamorko Pickertt lands second in Blue and Gray with 6.3 rpg. Pickett is ninth on the BIG EAST's list.

Butler's junior forward Bryce Nze is seventh in the BIG EAST with 6.4 rpg. Landing second for the Bulldogs at six rebounds per game, slotting 10th in the conference, is senior wing Sean McDermott. .

Scoring-wise Butler gets a seventh ranked 16.1 ppg from senior guard Kamar Baldwin, while McDermott stands 25th in the BIG EAST follows with 11.9 ppg.

Injury Report:

Yurtseven went down against DePaul with a sprained left ankle. He's listed as day to day currently, and practiced Thursday.

McClung has missed three games due to a foot injury. He is also day to day.

Sources have indicated - which was reported days ago on Premium Court - junior guard Aaron Thompson (concussion) and graduate center Derrik Smits (knee) are listed as day to day.

Check back for more game coverage!


