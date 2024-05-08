A reported Hilltop visit this weekend by Jordan Burks apparently made a huge impression. He popped for Georgetown, today

Slotted to arrive in DC this summer from Kentucky, the 6'8, 202 pound freshman forward/wing averaged just 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats last year. High marks were 13 points against Vanderbilt, five rebounds versus Texas A&M - Commerce and Marshall. in just over seven minutes and 20 games, shooting numbers stood 60% overall, 40% from three, 55.6% on charity stripe attempts.

Originally from Decatur, Alabama, Burks finished high school at Hillcrest Prep (AZ) in the Overtime Elite League, leading all in that confab in scoring at 27.1 ppg as a '22-23 senior. Add 7.5 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals each time out

G'Town struggled greatly last season, finishing at 9-13 overall, 2-18 in the BIG EAST, in HC Ed Cooley's first year in Blue and Grey, having arrived from BIG EAST foe, Providence.

Burks joins a Hoya roster in flux; holdovers from last year are just three scholarship performers - guard Jayden Epps along with a pair of Drews, Fielder and McKenna. Epps is presently a sophomore, while forwards Fielder and McKenna stand as freshmen, a power forward/center and forward, respectively.

Newcomers receiving scholarships are Malik Mack, a freshman transfer guard from Harvard, Michah Peavy - TCU senior forward - and freshman guard Curtis Willaims, from Louisville.

How about high school seniors signed to be GU freshman? Cooley and staff lured a pair of Rivals.com four star performers in Thomas Sorber (56th nationally) and Kayvaun Mulready (#67). Three star guy Caleb Williams cannot be overlooked and joins them.

Jet over to Premium Court for more on what fans can/should expect from Burks, a former Rivals.com three star guy, in addition to fan dialogue!



