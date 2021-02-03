 HoyaReport - Breaking: 'Nova added to schedule
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 10:43:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Breaking: 'Nova added to schedule

Brandon Slater and the Wildcats now away G'Town, this weekend.
Brandon Slater and the Wildcats now away G'Town, this weekend. (HoyaReport.com)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Just off the info wire, Georgetown has added Villanova to it's schedule. This previously unplanned contest will occur at 'Nova, with a 230p EST, February 7th tip off .

Villanova, ranked third nationally, plays Georgetown twice in the BIG EAST's regular season. The teams faced each other December 11th resulting in a narrow, come from behind 76-63 Wildcat road win. .

Sunday's contest is occurring due to a Covid-19 outbreak.at Xavier, Georgetown's original opponent set for Sunday.

By playing 'Nova now instead of the Hoyas' expected February 17th slotting in Philly, the latter has been cancelled.

Discuss this on Premium Court!



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}