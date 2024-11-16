Big Time Bump vs. Domers Today

How do the teams stat-up?

Georgetown's first 'high-major' foe of the year strides into Capital One Arena this afternoon, as the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame come calling. Want basic info?

HC Ed Cooley, in his second year leading Georgetown, sees freshman F/C Thomas Srober lead his team with 22.5 ppg and 11 rpg. Meeting him in double figure scoring land are junior guard Jayden Epps {14.5 ppg), grad wing Micah Peavy's 14 ppg, plus Malik Mack's 11 points each time out.

Micah Shrewsbury, also in year two of leading the Domers, witnesses 18.8 ppg from his sophomore tandem of lead guard Markus Burton and shooting guard Braedon Shrewsbury. Just half a point less stands Tae Davis, a junior forward (18 ppg). Junior forward Kebba Njie adds 10.5 ppg.

When it comes to boarding, Burton the guard is tops for Shrewsbury et all, bagging six per game.

Be sure to double back for copious coverage!