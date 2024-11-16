Published Nov 16, 2024
Big Time Bump vs. Domers Today
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Georgetown's first 'high-major' foe of the year strides into Capital One Arena this afternoon, as the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame come calling. Want basic info?

What: Notre Dame (2-0) at Georgetown (2-0)

Where" Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

When:' Saturday November 16, 2024, 1p EST

Tix: Seats begin at $19 each

Broadcast: NbC, Team 980, Sirius xm

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

How do the teams stat-up?

Notre Dame at G'Town Team Statistics
StatNDGU

PPG

87.5 ppg

77 ppg

PPG Allowed

68.5 ppg

67 ppg

FG%

50.3

47.9%

FG% Allowed

37.3%

40.3%

3pt FG%

37.2%

26.2%

3Pt FG% Allowed

33.8%

40%

RPG

45.5 rpg

40.5 rpg

HC Ed Cooley, in his second year leading Georgetown, sees freshman F/C Thomas Srober lead his team with 22.5 ppg and 11 rpg. Meeting him in double figure scoring land are junior guard Jayden Epps {14.5 ppg), grad wing Micah Peavy's 14 ppg, plus Malik Mack's 11 points each time out.

Micah Shrewsbury, also in year two of leading the Domers, witnesses 18.8 ppg from his sophomore tandem of lead guard Markus Burton and shooting guard Braedon Shrewsbury. Just half a point less stands Tae Davis, a junior forward (18 ppg). Junior forward Kebba Njie adds 10.5 ppg.

When it comes to boarding, Burton the guard is tops for Shrewsbury et all, bagging six per game.

Be sure to double back for copious coverage!

Pregame Pressers


This week the program provided interview time for Cooley, Peavy, Epps and Sorber. All sessions are available on Premium Court. Cooley's follows, with the others on Premium Court.

Network Share

Be sure to access Network Share: Domers in DC, where Tyler James, co-Publisher of InsideNDSports.com shared insight into this version of ND Hoops.

Tweet Locker

