HoyaReport - BIG EAST Tourney time is here for Hoyas

After a season in which Georgetown both impressed and disappointed, the BIG EAST Championship is here; widely considered as American's premier postseason conference tournament, NYC's Madison Square Garden and the BIG EAST Conference have carved a place for themselves with this end-of-campaign basketball festival.

in our current Covid-19 reality, the vast majority of fans will NOT be granted attendance. Only family, specific guests and of course players, coaches and administrators can be allowed in the World's Greatest Arena from Wednesday though Saturday evening.



What:

Marquette (13-13, 8-11, #9) vs Georgetown (9-12, 7-9, #8), 3p EST

Where:



Madison Square Garden, NYC

Media Coordinates:

TV - FS1

Radio - Team 980 (Rich Chvotkin 47 years on call), Radio.com

Stats:

GUHoyas.com

Game Thread:

Premium Court



Want stats?

Senior guard Jahvon Blair paces the Hoyas in scoring with 15.9 points per game, while Marquette gets 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds each time out from freshman forward Dawson Garcia, both tops on his team. Qudus Wahab, a sophomore center is Georgetown's top rebounder at eight caroms a contest, landing him third in the BIG EAST.



Marquette's Golden Eagles score 70.5, points per game, eighth in the league, while notching 69.9 ppg, seventh among BIG EAST schools. They shoot 44.9% overall, 32.8% from three point range, fifth and sixth best in the conference, respectively.



The Hoyas' 71.7 ppg scoring mark is sixth in the league, while allowing foes to shot 73.4 ppg slots them 10th. Shooting percentages equaled ninth (42.5%) and second (36.6%) among conference squads.



