3.11.20 - With the 2019-20 BIG EAST regular season finished, Georgetown enters a new phase – BIG EAST Championship time. Today, head coach Pat Ewing and his charges have their first of possible four conference tourney games in NYC’s Madison Square Garden today.

Despite missing the better part of eight games due to injury, senior center Omer Yurtseven paces Georgetown with 15.8 ppg, the conference's eighth top regular season mark. Following him at 10.9 ppg, good for 24th in the league is junior guard Jahvon Blair.

Yurtseven is the Hoyas' top rebounder, snagging 10 rpg, slotting him third in the BIG EAST. Jamorko Pickett pulls down 10 rpg, sixth among conference players.

Standing twelfth in the conference and tops for the Johnnies in scoring is junior wing L.J. Figueroa (14.3 ppg). Rashemm Dunn, a junior point guard, is 17th in the league at 12 ppg.

A freshman forward, Justin Champagnie is the Johnnie's best rebounder at 6.5 ppg,. He's seventh in the BIG EAST. Following him at 5.8 rpg is sophomore forward Josh Roberts (12th in conference).

Be sure to return for more coverage!



