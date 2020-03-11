News More News
BIG EAST Tourney next for Hoyas

Jomorko Pickett and G'Town enter postseason play today.
Jomorko Pickett and G'Town enter postseason play today.
3.11.20 - With the 2019-20 BIG EAST regular season finished, Georgetown enters a new phase – BIG EAST Championship time. Today, head coach Pat Ewing and his charges have their first of possible four conference tourney games in NYC’s Madison Square Garden today.

Game info follows:

What: Georgetown (15-16, 5-13/9th in BIG EAST) vs. St. John’s (16-15, 5-13/8th)

Where: 3.11.20, 7p EST, Madison Square Garden, NYC

Tickets: Seats start at $4 each!

Broadcast: FS1 (TV), Team 980 (Radio)

Stats: GuHoyas.com

Game Thread:


On the topic of team statistics:


G'Town vs St. John's Team Stats
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST rank St. John's/BIG EAST rank

Points per game

75.1 ppg/3rd

74.6 ppg/5th

Points per game allowed

73.8 ppg/10th

71.9 ppg/9th

Field Goal %

43.7%/5th

41%/10th

Field Goal % allowed

43.4%/10th

41.4%/6th

3pt Field Goal %

35.2%/4th

36.5%/10th

3 pt Field Goal % allowed

36.5%/10th

31.9%/4th

Rebounds per game

38 rpg/4th

39.7 rpg/3rd

Despite missing the better part of eight games due to injury, senior center Omer Yurtseven paces Georgetown with 15.8 ppg, the conference's eighth top regular season mark. Following him at 10.9 ppg, good for 24th in the league is junior guard Jahvon Blair.

Yurtseven is the Hoyas' top rebounder, snagging 10 rpg, slotting him third in the BIG EAST. Jamorko Pickett pulls down 10 rpg, sixth among conference players.

Standing twelfth in the conference and tops for the Johnnies in scoring is junior wing L.J. Figueroa (14.3 ppg). Rashemm Dunn, a junior point guard, is 17th in the league at 12 ppg.

A freshman forward, Justin Champagnie is the Johnnie's best rebounder at 6.5 ppg,. He's seventh in the BIG EAST. Following him at 5.8 rpg is sophomore forward Josh Roberts (12th in conference).

