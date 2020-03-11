BIG EAST Tourney next for Hoyas
3.11.20 - With the 2019-20 BIG EAST regular season finished, Georgetown enters a new phase – BIG EAST Championship time. Today, head coach Pat Ewing and his charges have their first of possible four conference tourney games in NYC’s Madison Square Garden today.
Game info follows:
What: Georgetown (15-16, 5-13/9th in BIG EAST) vs. St. John’s (16-15, 5-13/8th)
Where: 3.11.20, 7p EST, Madison Square Garden, NYC
Tickets: Seats start at $4 each!
Broadcast: FS1 (TV), Team 980 (Radio)
Stats: GuHoyas.com
On the topic of team statistics:
|Stat
|G'Town/BIG EAST rank
|St. John's/BIG EAST rank
|
Points per game
|
75.1 ppg/3rd
|
74.6 ppg/5th
|
Points per game allowed
|
73.8 ppg/10th
|
71.9 ppg/9th
|
Field Goal %
|
43.7%/5th
|
41%/10th
|
Field Goal % allowed
|
43.4%/10th
|
41.4%/6th
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
35.2%/4th
|
36.5%/10th
|
3 pt Field Goal % allowed
|
36.5%/10th
|
31.9%/4th
|
Rebounds per game
|
38 rpg/4th
|
39.7 rpg/3rd
Despite missing the better part of eight games due to injury, senior center Omer Yurtseven paces Georgetown with 15.8 ppg, the conference's eighth top regular season mark. Following him at 10.9 ppg, good for 24th in the league is junior guard Jahvon Blair.
Yurtseven is the Hoyas' top rebounder, snagging 10 rpg, slotting him third in the BIG EAST. Jamorko Pickett pulls down 10 rpg, sixth among conference players.
Standing twelfth in the conference and tops for the Johnnies in scoring is junior wing L.J. Figueroa (14.3 ppg). Rashemm Dunn, a junior point guard, is 17th in the league at 12 ppg.
A freshman forward, Justin Champagnie is the Johnnie's best rebounder at 6.5 ppg,. He's seventh in the BIG EAST. Following him at 5.8 rpg is sophomore forward Josh Roberts (12th in conference).
Be sure to return for more coverage!