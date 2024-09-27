A native of Philadelphia, PA, Jeff Battle has carved a reputation in the coaching profession. During a 24 year coaching career, Battle has taught, mentored and bonded with countless students, from the popular - future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul - to walk-ons like current Georgetown frosh guard Mason Moses. Add counsel,, scout and game planner to this Hoya associate head coach's wheelhouse.

All of that has been evidenced over the year and change he's been at Georgetown, having arrived with HC Ed Cooley and staff from Providence in '23. There, and here, one can never shortchange Battles recruiting acumen. The guy lures high school players, relying in part on his reputation and expanded contact list. Battle is a relationship-based guy.

Today, it was evident; a pair of Tar Heel State standouts were offered scholarships by Cooley and Battle, the latter being primary recruiter. To be sure, Battle, who coached at Wake Forest for 13 years: