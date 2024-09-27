PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GTjA4WFhUUlQ1JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZOMDhYWFRSVDUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Battle Has Banged on NC Doors

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
A native of Philadelphia, PA, Jeff Battle has carved a reputation in the coaching profession. During a 24 year coaching career, Battle has taught, mentored and bonded with countless students, from the popular - future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul - to walk-ons like current Georgetown frosh guard Mason Moses. Add counsel,, scout and game planner to this Hoya associate head coach's wheelhouse.

All of that has been evidenced over the year and change he's been at Georgetown, having arrived with HC Ed Cooley and staff from Providence in '23. There, and here, one can never shortchange Battles recruiting acumen. The guy lures high school players, relying in part on his reputation and expanded contact list. Battle is a relationship-based guy.

Today, it was evident; a pair of Tar Heel State standouts were offered scholarships by Cooley and Battle, the latter being primary recruiter. To be sure, Battle, who coached at Wake Forest for 13 years:

Each notified the world, thusly:

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIENvYWNoIEJh dHRsZSBhbmQgQ29hY2ggQ29vbGV5IEkgYW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZl IGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gR2VvcmdldG93biBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wVlpWZ0tITGFiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMFZa VmdLSExhYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLMyAoQEtvYmVfM2R3YXJkcykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Lb2JlXzNkd2FyZHMvc3RhdHVz LzE4Mzk4NDQzMzQxNzYyNjAzOTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2QgaXMgd29ya2luZyBtaXJhY2xlcyBpbiBteSBsaWZlIGFuZCBJ 4oCZbSBzbyBibGVzc2VkIGFuZCBncmF0ZWZ1bPCfmY/wn4+9LiBJIHdhbm5h IHRoYW5rIENvYWNoIENvb2xpZSBhbmQgY29hY2ggYmF0dGxlIGZvciB0aGUg b3Bwb3J0dW5pdHkgdG8gcGxheSB0aGUgZ2FtZSBJIGxvdmUgYXQgR2Vvcmdl dG93biB1bml2ZXJzaXR58J+SmfCfqbYgIzIxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGVzc2VkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmxlc3NlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2hveWFzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jaG95YXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9nZW9yZ2V0b3duP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jZ2VvcmdldG93bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2dvZHNwbGFuP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jZ29kc3BsYW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80amxlQmpjQkdpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v NGpsZUJqY0JHaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NpYWggS0lORyBzYW5kZXJz IChAam9zaWFoX3NhbmRlcnMxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2pvc2lhaF9zYW5kZXJzMS9zdGF0dXMvMTgzOTgyNTUxNTg4NjA4ODI4 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Discuss this and other 2026 performers being recruited by GU, on Premium Court!

