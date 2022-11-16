Following is an official Georgetown report , documenting the team's 75-63 defeat at Northwestern's hands.

Hoyas Fall to Northwestern in Gavitt Tipoff Games





WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team fell 75-63 to the visiting Northwestern University Wildcats on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. With the setback, the Hoyas slip to 2-1 on the season while Northwestern remains undefeated at 3-0.





ON THE RECORD

“We have to do a better job of defending. I think that it wasn’t just the fact that they hit 14 threes, it’s about effort. I didn’t think that we gave enough effort to win.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on today’s game





“It was definitely frustrating but the coaches, my family, and God … The coaches really told me to keep my head [up]. In practice I was staying active. I was frustrated, but when Coach called me on the phone we were all just yelling and the whole team was happy. Everybody was screaming. My mom was crying. It was definitely an exciting feeling.” - Jay Heath on his waiver being approved by the NCAA





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● For the third time in as many games, Primo Spears led the Hoyas in scoring. The sophomore tallied 22 points and dished out a game-best six assists.

● Jay Heath, in his first game of the season after being granted a waiver to compete by the NCAA, tallied 13 points off the bench on 5-for-9 shooting, including a pair of triples, to go with four rebounds.

● Akok Akok rounded out those in double figures with 10 points, going 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-4 from downtown. He grabbed a squad-best seven rebounds to go along with a game-best three blocks.

● Qudus Wahab pulled down seven rebounds to share the team lead with Akok.

● Georgetown shot 42.1% from the floor (24-57) while Northwestern went 27-for-67 from the field (40.3%) but drained 14 3-pointers. The Wildcats owned the battle on the glass 48-31, while both squads were even in the paint, registering 24 points apiece.

● The Blue & Gray forced 15 NU turnovers while committing 13 of its own. GU registered 18 points off turnovers to the Wildcats’ 12.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● Northwestern opened the game on a 6-0 run before Akok put one back at the rim to end the early run (6-2).

● After a quick Hoya timeout, Georgetown turned on the jets, going on a 7-0 run of their own behind a Spears triple, a Heath layup and a Wahab putback to tie the game at nine.

● Both teams locked down defensively over the next five minutes with the Wildcats holding a 21-17 edge at the 7:16 mark.

● The Hoyas responded quickly with an 11-2 run, spearheaded by five points from Heath, a triple from Akok and a three-point play by Spears (28-23).

● Akok stifled the Northwestern 5-0 run with a minute to go in the first on a triple from the corner, followed by an emphatic dunk from Bradley Ezewiro to give the Hoyas a 35-34 lead at the half.

● After an early 7-0 run from the ‘Cats to open the half, Heath shook off a defender for an open triple before Spears finger rolled a layup to give the Hoyas a 42-40 edge with 16:26 left.

● The Wildcats went on a 13-2 run before Spears hit a pair of jumpers to cut the deficit back to five (53-48).

● The Hoyas battled back down the stretch, cutting the Northwestern lead to as little as seven over the final eight minutes, but could not close the distance before falling 75-63.





UP NEXT

The Hoyas will head down to Montego Bay, Jamaica for the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic, taking on Loyola Marymount on Friday, November 18. Tipoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. with the game televised on CBS Sports Network. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season, on The Team 980 or on Sirius XM 385.







