April 23, 2019 - There was a sad sigh heard in Hoya Land, as Class of 2019 guard Cole Anthony spurned Georgetown, instead choosing UNC. Oregon and Notre Dame also placed on Anthony's final four listing.

Standing 6'2" and 180 pounds, Anthony, slotted five star and ranked fourth nationally in '19 in his class, first among point guards, would have been a huge coup for Georgetown. Whether he would commit - and the possible ramifications of that action - to the Blue and Grey or not were hotly discussed on Premium Court.

There's no doubt head coach Pat Ewing and staff pursued Anthony, but that doesn't mean the search for another point guard to join James Akinjo ends with Cole doning light blue and white; G'Town hosted another point guard yesterday.

For more on that, also see Premium Court.

