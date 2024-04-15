After several weeks of pins and needle waiting, the news has come down - Kenny Johnson is now a Georgetown assistant coach.

As published on GUHoyas.com, head coach Ed Cooley said of the hire "I am excited to add Kenny Johnson to the coaching staff, believing him "an outstanding coach who has worked alongside some of the best coaches in our game at all levels - from high school to AAU and at the NCAA Division I level. We are thrilled to bring him back home and it's truly an exciting time for Georgetown basketball and the DMV."



Johnson's basketball work history is impressive. View it on GUHoyas.com.



On a personal level, Johnson is an extremely bright individual, a guy who can figure out problems and provide solutoins, quickly. Johnson is also at ease in all social settings,, a plus in multiple ways for college basketball coaches.





