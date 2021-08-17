Anglin and Hoyas have a future

Recently Georgetown secured the future services of Denver Anglin, a 6'2" Class of 2022 guard from New Jersey, a great coup for head coach Pat Ewing and staff. That tends to be the case when you land a possibly under-regarded, Rivals.com three star guard, a bucket-getter who also shares the rock and has stood out at the highest rungs of high school and travel team hoops.

Just who lured him to The Hilltop? Apparently, it was a team effort.

"It all started out with coach (Akbar) Waheed",a Hoya assistant, "when i played down in Delaware per Anglin, also recalling "that was my sophomore year," and "they ended up offering me later".

From that point things moved forward, as "we started getting in touch with Patrick Ewing", even venturing to DC for "an unofficial visit during Covid time....(a) physical visit we did on our accord". Furthermore, during "a few zoom calls they stayed in touch with me and my parents".

Emphasizing the Hoyas' group effort in securing Anglin is the fact Ewing's assistant, Clinton Crouch, was not only on zoom calls, but served to solidify things by "contacting me towards end of my recruitment.". A constant refrain from Crouch was "what i bring to table".

.What is that?

Offensively, "They loved my communication, being a leader" shared Anglin. "And also that I can shoot the heck out the basketball".

When asked about his defense, Anglin is serious, as "I take pride in defense. If you ask anybody whose played with me, I take it it personally, the toughness part of defense".

Summing his expected 2022 G'Town utilization, Anglin said "Right now, I'm going to try and be a leader, get in where i fit in...be able to hit shots".

Hailing from Montclair, Anglgin revealed "I started playing basketball like eight years old. My journey was very different, until i reclassed in eighth grade, i didn't play big time AAU - at 11 years old he played for Glenfield "just to see if I liked it". .

Not being a well known player "strengthened me to overcome adversity" said Anglin. "My whole life i haven't really been the top dog", with him joining the NY Rens (AAU/EYBL) and staying until 17u. Such led Anglin to say "i haven't really jumped around much. i love the Rens, they saw what a lot of others didn't see in me".

Anglin feels similarily regarding his high school experience.

"I mean, so when i came into Gill St. Bernard, we were well known but not like we are now...at that time that team was just a lot of dogs" recalled Anglin. "When we won against Rainey. kind of put us on the map. The next year i kind of took a bigger role with the ball in my hands. It was a a feel out year, i started getting a feel out for point guard.



"Junior year (2020-21) i kind of just blew up. scored 28 points and 6.5 assists, averaged 14 points the year before. Just showed i really put in the work, locked in. This year they are projecting us to to be top 25 in the county".



Returning to the topic of recruiting, Anglin was asked for his final school list, with the talented young man identifying G'Town, Providence, UConn, Xavier, Stanford, Northwestern and Notre Dame as that group.

What's obvious are the BIG EAST schools present. His thoughts on the conference: "I just think the BIG EAST is one of the best conferences in the country, more basketball oriented...I just think basketball is the main focus".



The Hoyas have secured the services of an intelligent, talented player, one sure to help propel the program forward!













