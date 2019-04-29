April 29, 2019 - After attending and playing for Drexel then UCF, graduate transfer Terrell Allen has pledged to join Georgetown for his senior and final college season. The decision to don Blue and Grey came after visiting The Hilltop last week. He will be immediately available for head coach Pat Ewing and staff.

Allen, who entered Drexel in 2015 after a standout high school career at DeMatha Catholic (MD), averaged 9.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds his first year in college. Former Dragon head coach Bruiser Flint's firing precipitated Allen leaving Philly for Orlando and Central Florida after that campaign.

Over the course of two seasons at UCF (2017-19) Allen played a solid role, averaging 6.1 ppg, 3.5 apg and 3.1 rpg. Those numbers upticked across the board between his sophomore and junior seasons.

At both stops, Allen, a 6'3", 185 pound, pass first, defensive floor general type point guard, logged greater than 30 minutes per contest; at Drexel it was 32.5 mpg, 30.2 as a UCF Knight. He's a tough customer who backs down to nobody.

What does that portend for Georgetown?

Check out Premium Court for the answers and discussion!





