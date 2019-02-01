HoyaReport.com

January 31, 2019 - After going scoreless in the first half during over sixteen and quarter minutes of play last night, Georgetown freshman guard James Akinjo sat on the bench, awaiting the start of second frame action. He didn’t start taking shots until around four minutes before the game actually resumed, instead seemingly thinking, concentrating on what was needed and his role in it.

Whatever was ruminated, well worked, as Akinjo was the game’s best player in the last stanza, helping lead Georgetown, down 36-28 at intermission, to a strong 80-73 win over Xavier. A stated Capital One Arena crowd of 7,636 witnessed the Hoyas’ +15-point second half scoring advantage, one fueled by Akinjo.

“James played a big game” summed his coach, Pat Ewing, afterward. “Twenty-three points in the second half and four assists, I didn’t think he had any assists either (during the first frame)”.

Akinjo did not, as he contributed just three rebounds, two steals and two turnovers during the first 20 minutes. His stat line for the game ended as those 23 points and four helpers, along with that pair of giveaways, five rebounds and five steals. James paced the team in rebounds, was second in assist honors, while being credited with more steals than any participant. He was dominant.

“I didn’t have to say anything to him. He believes in himself. Sometimes to a fault. But he thinks he can leap tall buildings” said Ewing, before lumping Akinjo with a pair of frosh , Josh LeBlanc and Mac McClung with “All three of those freshmen think that”.

LeBlanc, a forward, contributed 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals, including two dramatic first half swipes one resulting in a fast break dunk. McClung, a guard, logged 11 points, four rebounds and a game best five assists, including his deft no-look feed to LeBlanc for a rousing dunk, the clock reading 6:05 before intermission.

Ewing’s team, which shot 50% from the field (40.7% in the first half) and 40% on three pointers (none made in first 20 minutes), was outrebounded 37-26, to which he noted “We didn’t win the rebounding battle like I wanted to”. Nevertheless, he indicated “we did enough things to come away the win over a good team”.

Travis Steele, Xavier’s head coach, saw his team shoot 46.6% overall and 48% on three balls. The Musketeers raced to a nine-zip run, eventually besting G’Town by as much as 10 in the first half.

How did Ewing address his team after calling timeout when getting blanked over the contest's first three minutes and 39 seconds?



