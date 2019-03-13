After a freshman season where Georgetown freshman point guard James Akinjo led the BIG EAST Conference in assists, also landing in the conference's top 20 scorers, the league has voted him Freshman of the year!

Overall, he logged 5.35 assists each time out, best in the league, while also finishing with 13.3 point per game (17th). His numbers changed slightly in conference games, as 12.7 ppg were supplied, along with six assists, good for 19th and first, respectively.

As the season continued, Akinjo has fought through a mid-season shooting slump and matured, including running head coach Pat Ewing's offense more efficiently. Also seen has been increased leadership.

The future is bright for this Oakland, California, native.

Congrats James!







