April 17, 2018 - Multiple excellent sources out of the greater San Francisco area have indicated Georgetown in fact hauled in Class of 2018 point guard James Akinjo . The Hoya’s pursuit of him was first chronicled on HoyaReport.com ( article is here ) over a month ago, but official acknowledgment of his choice was slow in coming.

Akinjo visited G’Town over a week ago, subsequently cancelling jaunts to Tennessee and Arizona, the later being a favorite destination for him by some in the Bay Area. Those visit plan changes created logical speculation the 6’0, NorCal 2017-18 Player of the Year was likely headed to The Hilltop.

As mentioned before, two sources on the ground in the greater San Francisco area noted Akinjo was in fact slotted to be a Hoya, that he decided to join head coach Pat Ewing’s staff over a litany of options available after James’ decision not to play for UConn; former Husky head guy Kevin Ollie recruited Akinjo to Storrs and was recently fired, prompting the guard to decide that program was not for him.

Akinjo joins an incoming recruiting class that also features Josh LeBlanc, Grayson Carter and Mac McClung. The last two, McClung and Carter are three star players, lining up as forward and guard, respectively, while LeBlanc has been designed a four star guy and plays forward/guard.