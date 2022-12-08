Hoyas Take Down Siena





WASHINGTON – The Georgetown men’s basketball team defeated the Siena Saints 75-68 at Capital One Arena Wednesday evening. A quartet of Hoyas were in double figures with Brandon Murray and Primo Spears leading the way with 20 points and 18 points respectively. The Blue & Gray move to 5-5 on the season while the Saints fall to 5-4.





ON THE RECORD

“In the first half I didn't think we did a great job rebounding the basketball, we gave them 10 offensive rebounds in the first half and they ended up with 16, that's way too many. I thought that Brandon made a great block, when we turned it over he ran back and got that block … Akok did the same thing, those are the plays that we have to continue to make but then we have to get back in the fray and also be able to come up with that loose ball, but I thought that our guys fought hard and were able to come away with a great win.”

- Head Coach Patrick Ewing





“BMurray as our leader brought it in at halftime and just put the key word of urgency, I think that's what got us that stop and to keep getting stops, and that run - so just urgency and being on time on the defensive end and we just get out on the break and do what we want to do.” - Primo Spears





“Not playing one half, you have to play two halfs, you’ve got to play a complete game. Honestly we’ve had games where we've had stretches where we can show our capabilities of what we can do but we haven't been able to sustain a whole game, so that was just the message like get out there, stay ready, basically gang rebound, just all the simple things, and just stay together.” - Brandon Murray





HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

● Murray led the Hoyas with 20 points on 7-of-14 (50.0%) shooting and 2-of-4 from behind the arc. He added six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

● Spears had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (63.6%) and recorded four rebounds, a game-best eight assists and two steals.

● Jay Heath notched 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting, recording his second game in a row in double figures. Heath added five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

● Qudus Wahab had 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Wahab led the Hoyas on the glass grabbing 12 rebounds recording his second double-double of the season.

● The Blue & Gray outrebounded the Saints 41-38 and 25-15. GU won the battle in the paint scoring 38 of its 75 points down low compared to Siena’s 24.





HOW IT HAPPENED

● Despite the Hoyas opening up the scoring on a Murray layup, Siena had the early advantage as they knocked down four triples for a 12-8 advantage (15:35).

● Trailing by three, a Primo Spears bucket on the fast break pulled the Hoyas within one (21-20), sparking a 7-4 run aided by a Bryson Mozone triple and capped with a Wahab dunk to knot the game at 25.

● Both teams would trade buckets but a quick six unanswered forced the Saints to call their first timeout of the game with 2:40 on the clock as Heath tallied four of the six points.

● Georgetown pulled ahead by as many as five (46-41, 16:14) behind a Spears 3-pointer and buckets from Murray, Heath and Wahab.

● The Saints would not go away and tallied eight straight to push the lead to 56-50 before the Blue & Gray responded with a 12-0 run fueled by eight points from Murray sandwiched by Spears and Heath buckets (62-56, 8:56).

● Georgetown would not let go, leading by as many as nine late in the game and holding on for the 75-68 victory.





UP NEXT

The Hoyas close nonconference play with a rivalry game at Syracuse on Saturday, December 10. Tipoff at the JMA Wireless Dome is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ABC with Kevin Brown calling the play-by-play and Sean Farnham providing analysis. Fans can hear the radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 49th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, on The Team 980 / Sirius XM 383.



