Hoyas Fall to Third-Seeded Tulsa in WBIT Second Round









TULSA – The Georgetown University women's basketball team fell to the third-seeded University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday afternoon as the squad lost 73-61 in the second round of the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With the loss, the Hoyas finish the season with a mark of 23-11 on the year, while the Hurricane improves to 25-9 for the season.

Head Coach Darnell Haney



"When our head coach passed away, it was tough, but we had to figure out a way to make sure our team persevered and they've done that. But to take this program to 23 wins, the BIG EAST Conference Tournament Championship game, when we were picked to finish 10th in the league, those are the things I'm proud of. It's unreal, it's something they'll tell their kids about. It's these moments. For players like Graceann Bennett and Kelsey Ransom, for what they've been through not just this year, but throughout their entire careers. It's unreal, and there's no way to sum up how proud I am of them."

How it Happened



Tulsa came out hot knocking down a trio of 3-pointers to open the game, and six in the first quarter.The Golden Hurricane built the lead to as much as 11, 19-8, at the 4:23 mark but GU fought back and a late triple from graduate student Alex Cowan made it 27-20 in favor of Tulsa after one.

Looking at a 10-point deficit early in the second period, a quick 6-0 run made it a two-possession game.Back-to-back treys from Cowan with three minutes left pulled the Hoyas within one, 37-38.Tulsa would answer with a triple of its own to make it 41-37 at the break.The Hurricane built the lead to as much as nine early in the second half, but five quick points from junior Ariel Jenkins and senior Kelsey Ransom made it 53-51 with 1:55 remaining in the quarter.The squads would trade buckets as Tulsa held the slight 59-55 advantage heading into the final period.

The fourth quarter belonged to Tulsa, however, as the Golden Hurricane ran away with it down the stretch. Georgetown twice tied it up, but Tulsa ended the game on a 12-0 run as GU fell 73-61.

Of Note

Ransom led the Hoyas with 18 points as well as five rebounds and three steals.Cowan added 13 points, while graduate student Graceann Bennett and Bembry rounded out those in double figures with 10 points apiece.Jenkins led the Blue & Gray on the glass with eight rebounds.The Blue & Gray shot 38.1% (24-63) from the field, and Georgetown allowed 51.0% (25-49) shooting by the Hurricane.GU was outrebounded by Tulsa 33-32, and Georgetown forced 17 Hurricane turnovers on seven steals.Delanie Crawford led three Tulsa players in double figures with 21 points, while Temira Poindexter managed 19 points and Elise Hill had 11.



