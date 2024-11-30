Published Nov 30, 2024
A Pack of Great Danes This Way Comes
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

Georgetown hosts Albany today, a BIG EAST vs America East tilt, respectively. Basic information follows:

What: University of Albany (5-2) at Georgetown (5-1)

When: 11.30.24, 4p EST

Where: Ca[ital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $7 each.

Broadcast: FS2, 106.7 FM, Sirius 380

Stats Realtime: GUHoays.com

Chat: Premium Court

Take a gander at these team stats:

Albany at Georgetown Team Statistics 
StatU of AlbanyGeorgetown 

PPG

77.4%

74

PPG Allowed

66.4%

625

FG%

46.2%

437

FG% Allowed

45.5%

396

3pt FG%

32.2%

287

3pt FG% Allowed

33.3%

368

RBG

33.3 rpg

382

APG

12 apg

15.5 apg

The Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, are paced in scoring by a pair of upperclassmen - junior guard Jayden Epps, grad wing Micah Peavy - who supply 14.5 points apiece, each time out. Trailing them slightly is freshman C/F Thomas Sorber's 14 ppg. Joining the Blue and Gray's double figure scoring brigade is 12.5 ppg via sophomore guard Malik Mack.

In terms of cleaning glass, 8.3 caroms per game are secured by neophyte Sorber. Next up is sophomore forward Drew Fiedler's 4.8 ppg. Interestingly enough Mack has snuck into the paint and pulled down 4.7 rpg.

Coached by Dwayne Killings, the Great Danes of Albany enjoy 14 ppg from grad guard Byron Joshua . Justin Neely, a junior forward is next at 11.9 ppg, with Amare Johnson, a junior forward, rounding out double figure guys at 10.2 ppg.

Neely logs 5.9 rpg are best for the Great Danes.

Return for coverage!

