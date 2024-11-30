A Pack of Great Danes This Way Comes

Georgetown hosts Albany today, a BIG EAST vs America East tilt, respectively. Basic information follows:
What: University of Albany (5-2) at Georgetown (5-1)
When: 11.30.24, 4p EST
Where: Ca[ital One Arena, NW, WDC
Tix: Seats start at $7 each.
Broadcast: FS2, 106.7 FM, Sirius 380
Stats Realtime: GUHoays.com
Take a gander at these team stats:
The Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, are paced in scoring by a pair of upperclassmen - junior guard Jayden Epps, grad wing Micah Peavy - who supply 14.5 points apiece, each time out. Trailing them slightly is freshman C/F Thomas Sorber's 14 ppg. Joining the Blue and Gray's double figure scoring brigade is 12.5 ppg via sophomore guard Malik Mack.
In terms of cleaning glass, 8.3 caroms per game are secured by neophyte Sorber. Next up is sophomore forward Drew Fiedler's 4.8 ppg. Interestingly enough Mack has snuck into the paint and pulled down 4.7 rpg.
Coached by Dwayne Killings, the Great Danes of Albany enjoy 14 ppg from grad guard Byron Joshua . Justin Neely, a junior forward is next at 11.9 ppg, with Amare Johnson, a junior forward, rounding out double figure guys at 10.2 ppg.
Neely logs 5.9 rpg are best for the Great Danes.
