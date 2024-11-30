A Pack of Great Danes This Way Comes

The Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, are paced in scoring by a pair of upperclassmen - junior guard Jayden Epps, grad wing Micah Peavy - who supply 14.5 points apiece, each time out. Trailing them slightly is freshman C/F Thomas Sorber's 14 ppg. Joining the Blue and Gray's double figure scoring brigade is 12.5 ppg via sophomore guard Malik Mack.

In terms of cleaning glass, 8.3 caroms per game are secured by neophyte Sorber. Next up is sophomore forward Drew Fiedler's 4.8 ppg. Interestingly enough Mack has snuck into the paint and pulled down 4.7 rpg.