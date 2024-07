DC Live has officially made a name for itself. Hosted by the DC State Athletic Association, held at Sidwell Friends (DC) this year, DC Live marries college coaches, high school teams and fans in a comfortable, laid back confab in which players can be seriously analyzed. It feels like a positive case study in HOW to present these June events.

Following is a grab bag of coverage, utilizing writing, video and tweets. Premium Court has still more. Enjoy!