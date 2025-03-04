A Chance to Take Down Nova, Again

The last time Hoyas and Wildcats tangled the former earned a stirring road win . Tonight stands as a chance to rack another win. Basic info:

With Thomas Sorber put on ice significantly beyond season's end, HC Ed Cooley does not have his 14.5 ppg/8.4 rpg output. Again, both stats are now provided most by grad wing Micah Peavy, standing at 171 ppg and 6/1 rpg, the fifth and tenth top marks, conference wide.

Kyle Neptune, largely embattled this season, is getting 6.8 rpg from senior guard Wooga Popla (6th in BIG EAST. All season senior forward Eric Dixon has led the Wildcats and conference in scoring, now sitting at 23.6 ppg. For those counting, that's a full four points above the nearest BIG EAST player, and slots him number one in all of Division I college ball.

