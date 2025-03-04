Published Mar 4, 2025
A Chance to Take Down Nova, Again
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
Publisher

The last time Hoyas and Wildcats tangled the former earned a stirring road win. Tonight stands as a chance to rack another win. Basic info:

What: Villanova (18-12, 11-8/6th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (16-13, 7-11, 7th)

When: 3.4.25, 80 EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $7 each

Broadcast: Peacock, Team 980, Sirius/XM I390, internet 980/979

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


How do those team statistics look?

Advertisement
Villanova at Georgetown Team Statistics 
StatsVillanova/BIG EAST RankGeorgetown/BIG EAST Rank

PPG

74.2 ppg/5th

69.6 ppg/9th

PPG Allowed

67.5 ppg/3rd

76.8 ppg/11th

FG%

46.6 %/4th

42.3%/10th

FG% Allowed

42.7%/4th

48.6%/11th

3pt FG%

40.3%/1st

31.9%/10th

3pt FG% Allowed

34.2%/5th

38.2%/10th

RPG

34.1%/8th

31.9%/10th

With Thomas Sorber put on ice significantly beyond season's end, HC Ed Cooley does not have his 14.5 ppg/8.4 rpg output. Again, both stats are now provided most by grad wing Micah Peavy, standing at 171 ppg and 6/1 rpg, the fifth and tenth top marks, conference wide.

Kyle Neptune, largely embattled this season, is getting 6.8 rpg from senior guard Wooga Popla (6th in BIG EAST. All season senior forward Eric Dixon has led the Wildcats and conference in scoring, now sitting at 23.6 ppg. For those counting, that's a full four points above the nearest BIG EAST player, and slots him number one in all of Division I college ball.

Double back for coverage!