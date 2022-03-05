A chance for victory

Georgetown, winless in the BIG EAST this season, has it's last chance to rectify that in regular season play today, as the Hoyas face Xavier on the road. Basic information follows.

Georgetown, losers of 19 consecutive games overall, is still paced in scoring by the tandem of senior guard Don Carey and freshman guard Aminu Mohammed, who log 13.9 ppg and 138 ppg, respectively, good for 12th and 13th among BIG EAST players. Standing 21st and 24th in the conference, third and fourth on the Blue and Gray, are sophomore guard Dante Harris and graduate forward Kaiden Rice, as the former logs 12 ppg, the former 11.3 ppg.



The Musketeers of Xavier have fallen in five straight games and presently get a team best 13 ppg from junior forward Jack Nunge, slotting him 18th in the BIG EAST. Grad guard Paul Scruggs is next at 22nd with 12 ppg. James Colby, a sophomore guard, follows with 10.8 ppg, landing him 26th in the conference.



Coldby is the league's sixth best rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game. Besting him two spots BiG EAST-wide is Mohammed's 7.8 caroms each time out.



What does Xavier like to do on the court? We have that here!



Be sure to return for more game coverage!

