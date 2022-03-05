 HoyaReport - A chance for victory
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-05 08:52:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

A chance for victory

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Georgetown, winless in the BIG EAST this season, has it's last chance to rectify that in regular season play today, as the Hoyas face Xavier on the road. Basic information follows.

What: Georgetown (6-23, 0-19 in BIG EAST) at Xavier (17-12, 7-11)

When: 3/5.22, 7p EST

Where: Cintas Center, Cincy, OH

Seats: Get one for $9 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980, Sirius XM 391, Radio.com

Stats: GuHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court



Don Carey remains Georgetown's top scorer. (HoyaReport.com)

What about team statistics?



Georgetown at Xaiver '22 Statistics
Georgetown at Xaiver '22 Statistics

Points per game

71.2 ppg/9th

72.9 ppg/7th

Points per game allowed

77 ppg/11th

68.3 ppg/7th

Field goal %

40.3%/11th

44.1%6th

Field goal % allowed

45.9%/11th

42.4%/8th

3pt Field goal %

34.6%/5th

31.8%/9th

3pt Field goal % allowed

36.3%/11th

33.2%/7th

Rebounds per game

37 rpg/8th

37 rpg/7th

33.2%/9

Georgetown, losers of 19 consecutive games overall, is still paced in scoring by the tandem of senior guard Don Carey and freshman guard Aminu Mohammed, who log 13.9 ppg and 138 ppg, respectively, good for 12th and 13th among BIG EAST players. Standing 21st and 24th in the conference, third and fourth on the Blue and Gray, are sophomore guard Dante Harris and graduate forward Kaiden Rice, as the former logs 12 ppg, the former 11.3 ppg.

The Musketeers of Xavier have fallen in five straight games and presently get a team best 13 ppg from junior forward Jack Nunge, slotting him 18th in the BIG EAST. Grad guard Paul Scruggs is next at 22nd with 12 ppg. James Colby, a sophomore guard, follows with 10.8 ppg, landing him 26th in the conference.

Coldby is the league's sixth best rebounder, pulling down 7.6 per game. Besting him two spots BiG EAST-wide is Mohammed's 7.8 caroms each time out.

What does Xavier like to do on the court? We have that here!

Be sure to return for more game coverage!

